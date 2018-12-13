Ned ‘Edín’ Lucid, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue

