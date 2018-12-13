reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue
Ned ‘Edín’ Lucid, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue
Nearly €125k allocated to Kerry Clubs From Munster GAA
The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided nearly €125,000 in funding for club capital development projects...
Average rent in Kerry increases by over 6% in past year
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 6% in the past year.The Rental Tenancies Board has released its latest quarterly report,...
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members disappointed Confidence and Supply agreement extended
A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members are disappointed that the Confidence and Supply agreement has been extended.Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar agreed...
Two Tralee Schools Prepare To Meet In Munster Hurling Final
Tralee CBS and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will meet tomorrow in the Munster Colleges E Hurling Final.The IT Tralee Pitch is the venue for the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERLaurent Koscielny is set to make his Arsenal return in tonight's Europa League match against Qarabag of Azerbaijan at the Emirates Stadium,The Gunners...