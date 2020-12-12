Ned Ahern, New St., Abbeyfeale.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and Hse Guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortège will depart his sister Helen’s home in Mountmahon on Monday at 10am and travel, via Knockbrack and New Street, to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortège will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Monday at 12 noon on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family Information:- Ned is deeply regretted by his daughter Ann-Maria, son Danny, their mother Joan, son-in-law Josh, Danny’s partner Claire, grandson Elias, grand-daughter Ornela, sister Helen, brother Mossie, (Ned was predeceased by his sister Joan), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

