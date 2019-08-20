Nearly two thirds of fines handed out in Kerry courts remain unpaid.

Fines totalling over €1.2 million were imposed in Kerry courts during 2017 and 2018, which include Dingle, Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Kenmare, Killorglin and Cahersiveen.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act to Newstalk, €1,243,436 in fines was imposed in Kerry courts in 2017 and 2018.

Currently, only 35% of these fines – or €430,000 – have been paid.

Tralee has the highest rate of unpaid fines over the two years, with a payment rate of only 29%.

Courts in Killarney, Listowel and Kenmare and Killorglin have payment rates between of 34% and 38%, while Cahersiveen is marginally higher at 44%.

The payment of fines in Dingle is highest in the county, with 57% of the nearly €57,000 worth of fines being paid.

During 2017 and 2018, over 4,520 fines were imposed in Kerry courts, each averaging €275.