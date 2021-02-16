Nearly €42,000 allocated for flood mitigation measures in Kenmare

Nearly €42,000 has been allocated for flood mitigation measures in Kenmare.

Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan announced the funding for the clearance of river banks.

The funding will clear vegetation along 600 metres of the Finnihy and Keelnagower river banks.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is welcoming the funding, saying it’ll help alleviate the risk of flooding while work continues on progressing the €5.4 million flood relief scheme for Kenmare.

In recent years, Kenmare has suffered during times of heavy rainfall, with a number of streets and properties being damaged by flood water.