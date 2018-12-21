Nearly €19 million allocated for Kerry national roads

Nearly €19 million has been allocated for Kerry national roads.

Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, has announced that Transport Infrastructure Ireland will give €18.9 million towards national roads in Kerry in 2019.

This is an increase of over two million euro on 2018’s allocation.





Among the standouts from today’s announcement are: €4.8 million for the continued upgrade of N86 Tralee to Dingle road; €3.5 million for Waterville to the Inny Bridge; €2 million has been allocated for land acquisition for the Listowel Bypass: and €1.35 million will go towards works on the the N72 Rathmore to Forge Cross.

Half a million euro has been allocated for design of the new Killarney to Farranfore Road, while the Tralee Road/Madam’s Hill Junction at Aghadoe will receive a quarter of a million.

Minister Griffin says the funding is the first tranche of Kerry roads funding for 2019, with three further funding rounds to come in respect of Kerry County Council roads and Local Improvement Scheme roads.

He adds the funding announcement is very positive news, and it shows significant investment in the county by TII.

TD Danny Healy Rae welcomed the latest announcement of funding for Kerry roads, saying this is very necessary, but added there is a lot more needed in order deal with all the other roads that are in a poor state.

