Nearly €125k allocated to Kerry Clubs From Munster GAA

The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided nearly €125,000 in funding for club capital development projects in Kerry.
Churchill and Fossa are the recipients of the largest amounts with €20,000 each, while Dr Crokes, Kilcummin and Spa will each receive just over €12,500. Of the €1.1 million fund available in Munster this year, Central Council provided €640,000, with the balance of €490,000 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.
The full list of funding recipients is as follows:
Kerry Club Development Grants 2018
Beaufort €5,833.83
Churchill €20,000.00
Cordal €6,107.12
Daingean Ui Cuis €1,589.49
Dr. Crokes €12,543.37
Fossa €20,000.00
Glenbeigh Handball €2,500.00
Kenmare €3,187.52
Kilcummin €12,543.37
Lixnaw €2,152.32
Milltown/Castlemaine €8,271.10
Spa €12,543.37
Sanding Development Grants – €2000 to each of the following:
Cromane
Currow
Dr Crokes
Finuge
Firies
Listry
Rathmore
Legal Grants – €700 to each of the following:
Abbeydorney
Ballydonoghue
Brosna
Cromane
Lispole