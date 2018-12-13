Nearly €125k allocated to Kerry Clubs From Munster GAA

The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided nearly €125,000 in funding for club capital development projects in Kerry.

Churchill and Fossa are the recipients of the largest amounts with €20,000 each, while Dr Crokes, Kilcummin and Spa will each receive just over €12,500. Of the €1.1 million fund available in Munster this year, Central Council provided €640,000, with the balance of €490,000 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.

The full list of funding recipients is as follows:





Kerry Club Development Grants 2018

Beaufort €5,833.83

Churchill €20,000.00

Cordal €6,107.12

Daingean Ui Cuis €1,589.49

Dr. Crokes €12,543.37

Fossa €20,000.00

Glenbeigh Handball €2,500.00

Kenmare €3,187.52

Kilcummin €12,543.37

Lixnaw €2,152.32

Milltown/Castlemaine €8,271.10

Spa €12,543.37

Sanding Development Grants – €2000 to each of the following:

Cromane

Currow

Dr Crokes

Finuge

Firies

Listry

Rathmore

Legal Grants – €700 to each of the following:

Abbeydorney

Ballydonoghue

Brosna

Cromane

Lispole