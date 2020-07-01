Nearly €10,000 in funding allocated for two Kerry festivals

Nearly €10,000 in funding has been allocated for two Kerry festivals.

A funding allocation of €54,700 has been announced to support small scale local festivals and summer schools taking place around Ireland this year.

The Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival, which promotes and preserves the music and culture of the Sliabh Luachra area, will receive the maximum grant allocation of €5,000.

The Kerry Writers’ Museum has been allocated €4,700 for its international storytelling and folklore festival.