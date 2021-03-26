Nearly 750 applicants waiting for social housing in North Kerry

Nearly 750 applicants are waiting for social housing in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council says this includes not only applicants in the area who have listed Listowel as their primary choice, but also those who currently reside outside of the area and have listed Listowel as one of a number of preferences.

390 of those waiting for social housing are seeking one-bedroom homes, just under 200 are seeking two-bedroom homes, while over 150 have applied for three-bedroom and larger homes.

Currently, there are 26 vacant council dwellings in the North Kerry area, with most under repair or needing repair.