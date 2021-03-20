Nearly 50 calls by Kerry landowners in advance of controlled burnings

Nearly 50 calls were made to the fire service by Kerry landowners this year, in advance of carrying out controlled burnings.

The information was contained in a report from Limerick Fire Control Centre, which manages fire service callouts across Kerry.

The council says during the dry, cold days in mid-February, its fire service was extremely busy.

Over one 24-hour period during the month, eight of the ten units were out for most of the night, incurring a payroll cost of €50,000 to the council.

The control centre also says it received 49 calls from landowners, advising of planned control burnings, which prevented unnecessary fire service callouts.