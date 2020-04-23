Nearly 300km of asbestos pipes in Kerry water network

There are nearly 300km of asbestos water pipes in Kerry.

Asbestos can cause cancer if inhaled, but Irish Water denies that’s the case if it’s consumed through drinking-water.

Asbestos cement was commonly used to build truck main from the 1950s to the 1980s – but it hasn’t been used for that purpose in Ireland since that period.

However, according to details released to Newstalk, there are still 5,122 kilometres of asbestos cement water mains throughout Ireland.

294km of these water pipes are in Kerry; this is equivalent to the length of the road network from Tralee to Dublin.

Irish Water says the World Health Organisation’s available studies do not support the idea that an increased cancer risk is associated with the ingestion of asbestos in drinking-water.

Therefore, there is no need to establish a guideline for asbestos in drinking-water.