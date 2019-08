Nearly 200 new homes were sold in Kerry last year.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 196 new homes were sold in the county in 2018, an increase of 40% on the previous year.

2017’s total of 140 represented the fewest number of new homes sold over the past five years; 156 were sold in 2016 and 193 in 2015.

The total value of new homes sold last year was €39.4 million, with an average price of €200,000.