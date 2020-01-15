The NCT Service says more dates will become available for Kerry test centres.

Delays were reported by Kerry car owners recently, who said they were unable to get appointments for the coming weeks in either NCT centre.

The NCT Service opens its full schedule two weeks in advance; however, some dates are available for later appointments.

It says there is always high demand early each year because tests are due on the anniversary of first registration; the vast majority of vehicles are registered in the first half of the year.

Over the coming days, the schedules in Tralee and Killarney centres will be opening for 2 weeks’ time; currently, the earliest appointment available online for Tralee is February 19th, while Killarney is 10th March.

Customers who cannot get an appointment online can, through the call centre, be placed on a priority list.

In 2019, just under 41,000 cars underwent tests in the two Kerry centres.

53% passed on the first attempt, 40% failed, while 6.5% – or 2,649 vehicles – were categorised as ‘Dangerous Fail’.

A ‘Dangerous Fail’ is when a vehicle constitutes a direct or immediate risk to road safety.