NCCWN South Kerry are holding an information evening on ‘Women & Wills’

By
receptionradiokerry
-

NCCWN South Kerry are holding an information evening on ‘Women & Wills’ with Solicitor Miriam Mc Gillycuddy at 7.30pm this Thursday October 11th at Tech Amergin, Waterville. Free Admission.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR