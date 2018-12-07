National Women’s Council concerned about closure of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre

The National Women’s Council says it’s concerned a centre for vulnerable women in Tralee has been shut down.

The Tralee Women’s Resource Centre, which helped more than 2,500 clients last year, closed yesterday following a review of the organisation.

The drop-in facility provides services for victims of domestic violence, women with crisis pregnancies and those in Direct Provision.





A local campaign group has been protesting outside the building against its closure.

CEO of the National Women’s Council, Orla O’Connor, says it’s worrying: