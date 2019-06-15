A national musical awards event is taking place this evening in Kerry.

The Association of Irish Musical Society’s awards–or AIMS awards–are taking place in the INEC in Killarney this evening.

The Tralee Musical Society has four nominations, three for their production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: Des Hurley is nominated for Best Stage Management; the society is nominated for Best Technical (Lighting, Sets & Sound) and the Adjudicator’s Special Award.

Their fourth nomination is for Best Programme, with The Wiz.