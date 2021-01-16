National Lottery reveals €1 million winning ticket was bought in Listowel

It’s been revealed that the €1 million-winning Daily Millions ticket announced yesterday was bought in Listowel.

The lucky winner bought their Quick Pick ticket for Thursday night’s draw in FitzGerald’s Centra filling station in the North Kerry town.

The National Lottery has confirmed it’s still waiting to hear from the €1 million winner and is urging Daily Million players in the Listowel area to check their tickets.

The winning numbers from that draw were: 5, 7, 9, 16, 34, and 37, while the bonus number was 21.