Well the first of a double header today in Fitzgerald Stadium gets underway within the next hour.

The Kerry ladies are in Lidl National League Division 2 this morning. They welcome Tyrone to Killarney with throw in at 11 O Clock.

That game is the curtain raiser to the mens game in the Allianz Football League. Kerry take on Meath today in a crucial game in Division 1, throw in for that one is at the early time of 1 o clock.