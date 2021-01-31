National Indoor Championships Cancelled Due To Level-Five Restrictions

Athletics Ireland have confirmed that next month’s National Indoor Championships have been cancelled.

They’ve reached the decision due to level-five COVID-19 restrictions being extended until March the 5th.

While elite athletes have been granted exemptions to train, they say the safety of all athletes and coaches come first.

Athletics Ireland are now considering hosting a COVID-19 compliant event in order to allow athletes to qualify for the upcoming European Indoors in March.

To chat to us more about that and the Olympic Games, we’re joined by Ian O’Riordan who’s the Athletics Correspondent with the Irish Times.