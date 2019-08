For the third year in a row, Killarney Cycling Club’s under-16 team has won the team prize at the All-Ireland cycling championships.

Held in Monaghan, the team of Stefan Caulfield-Dreier, Lorcan Daly and Patrick Galvin performed most consistently over three stages that included a road-race, a criterium circuit race, and an 8k time-trial.

Caulfield-Dreier won gold at the individual Time-Trial.