National Football Féile Begins Today For Kerry Clubs

It’s John West Ireland Football Féile weekend.

Kerry is well represented in the competition.

Damien McCarthy reports on the boys section https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/preFeile.mp3

John West Ireland Féile 2019 Fixtures

Division 1

Austin Stacks GAA hosted by Moycullen

Fri 28th

Austin Stacks v Salthill Knocknacarra @ 5.30pm

Austin Stacks v Naas @7pm

Sat 29th

Austin Stacks v Moycullen @ 11am

Quarter Finals will be in either Tuam or Milltown

Sunday 30th

Semi Finals and Finals will be hosted in the Connaught Centre of Excellence

Division 5

Listowel Emmets hosted by Tuam Stars

Fri 28th

Listowel Emmetst v Dumore MacHale @ 5.30pm

Listowel Emmest v Mayobridge @ 7pm

Sat 29th

Listowel Emmest v Tuam Stars @ 10.45am

Quarter Finals will be hosted in Machale Park or Mulvey Park

Sun 30th

Semi Finals hosted in Islandeady with the Finals in Westport

Division 7

Milltown/Castlemaine Gaa Club hosted by Milltown

Fri 28th

Milltown Castlemaine v Northern Gaels @ 5.30pm

Milltown Castlemaine v Drumhaven [email protected] 7pm

Sat 29th

Milltown Castlemaine v Milltown @ 10.45

Quarter Finals will be hosted in Ballygar or Aghamore

Sun 30th

Semi Finals will be hosted in Claremorris or Ballindine with the Finals in Claremorris

Division 13

St Michaels/Foilmore GAA Club hosted by Castlebar Mitchels

Fri 28th

St Michael’s Foilmore v St. Brendan’s Ballygar @ 5.30pm

St. Michael’s Foilmore v St. Michael’s Lusan @ 7pm

Sat 29th

St Michael’s Foilmore v Castlebar Mitchels @ 10am

Quarter Finals will be hosted in either Kockdemore/Claregalway/Turloughmore

Sun 30th

Semi Finals will be hosted in Tuam or Milltown with the Finals in Tuam.

In the ladies section:

Southern Gaels compete in Division 1 Group B.

Dr. Crokes compete in Division 5 Group D.

Southern Gaels Games – Friday 28th June & Saturday 29th June (Division 1 – Group B)

Round 1 – Clonberne GAA Pitch 16:45pm

Kilkerrin-Clonberne -v- Clontarf GAA Club

Round 1 – Clonberne GAA Pitch

Southern Gaels -v- Corofin – 5:30pm

Round 2 – Clonberne GAA Pitch 6:15pm

Corofin -v- Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Round 2 – Clonberne GAA Pitch – 7:00pm

Clontarf GAA Club -v- Southern Gaels

Saturday 29 June 2019

Round 3 – Corofin GAA Pitch – 10:15am

Corofin -v- Clontarf GAA Club

Round 3 – Clonberne GAA Pitch – 11:00am

Kilkerrin-Clonberne -v- Southern Gaels

Dr. Crokes Games – Friday 28th June & Saturday 29th June (Division 1 – Group B)

Round 1 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 16:45pm

St Gabriel’s -v- Cill Mhuire Ui Bhreacáin

Round 1 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 5:30pm

Dr Crokes -v- Corofin

Round 2 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 6:15pm

Corofin -v- St Gabriel’s

Round 2 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 7:15pm

Cill Mhuire Ui Bhreacáin -v- Dr Crokes

Saturday 29 June 2019

Round 3 – Corofin GAA Pitch – 9:30am

Corofin -v- Cill Mhuire Ui Bhreacáin

Round 3 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 10:00am

St Gabriel’s -v- Dr Crokes