National Football Féile Begins Today For Kerry Clubs

It’s John West Ireland Football Féile weekend.
Kerry is well represented in the competition.
Damien McCarthy reports on the boys section
John West Ireland Féile 2019 Fixtures
Division 1
Austin Stacks GAA hosted by Moycullen
Fri 28th
Austin Stacks v Salthill Knocknacarra @ 5.30pm
Austin Stacks v Naas @7pm
Sat 29th
Austin Stacks v Moycullen @ 11am
Quarter Finals will be in either Tuam or Milltown
Sunday 30th
Semi Finals and Finals will be hosted in the Connaught Centre of Excellence
Division 5
Listowel Emmets hosted by Tuam Stars
Fri 28th
Listowel Emmetst v Dumore MacHale @ 5.30pm
Listowel Emmest v Mayobridge @ 7pm
Sat 29th
Listowel Emmest v Tuam Stars @ 10.45am
Quarter Finals will be hosted in Machale Park or Mulvey Park
Sun 30th
Semi Finals hosted in Islandeady with the Finals in Westport
Division 7
Milltown/Castlemaine Gaa Club hosted by Milltown
Fri 28th
Milltown Castlemaine v Northern Gaels @ 5.30pm
Milltown Castlemaine v Drumhaven [email protected] 7pm
Sat 29th
Milltown Castlemaine v Milltown @ 10.45
Quarter Finals will be hosted in Ballygar or Aghamore
Sun 30th
Semi Finals will be hosted in Claremorris or Ballindine with the Finals in Claremorris
Division 13
St Michaels/Foilmore GAA Club hosted by Castlebar Mitchels
Fri 28th
St Michael’s Foilmore v St. Brendan’s Ballygar @ 5.30pm
St. Michael’s Foilmore v St. Michael’s Lusan @ 7pm
Sat 29th
St Michael’s Foilmore v Castlebar Mitchels @ 10am
Quarter Finals will be hosted in either Kockdemore/Claregalway/Turloughmore
Sun 30th
Semi Finals will be hosted in Tuam or Milltown with the Finals in Tuam.
In the ladies section:
Southern Gaels compete in Division 1 Group B.
Dr. Crokes compete in Division 5 Group D.
Southern Gaels Games – Friday 28th June & Saturday 29th June (Division 1 – Group B)
Round 1 – Clonberne GAA Pitch 16:45pm
Kilkerrin-Clonberne -v- Clontarf GAA Club
Round 1 – Clonberne GAA Pitch
Southern Gaels -v- Corofin – 5:30pm
Round 2 – Clonberne GAA Pitch 6:15pm
Corofin -v- Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Round 2 – Clonberne GAA Pitch – 7:00pm
Clontarf GAA Club -v- Southern Gaels
Saturday 29 June 2019
Round 3 – Corofin GAA Pitch – 10:15am
Corofin -v- Clontarf GAA Club
Round 3 – Clonberne GAA Pitch – 11:00am
Kilkerrin-Clonberne -v- Southern Gaels
Dr. Crokes Games – Friday 28th June & Saturday 29th June (Division 1 – Group B)
Round 1 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 16:45pm
St Gabriel’s -v- Cill Mhuire Ui Bhreacáin
Round 1 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 5:30pm
Dr Crokes -v- Corofin
Round 2 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 6:15pm
Corofin -v- St Gabriel’s
Round 2 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 7:15pm
Cill Mhuire Ui Bhreacáin -v- Dr Crokes
Saturday 29 June 2019
Round 3 – Corofin GAA Pitch – 9:30am
Corofin -v- Cill Mhuire Ui Bhreacáin
Round 3 – Kilconnel GAA Pitch – 10:00am
St Gabriel’s -v- Dr Crokes