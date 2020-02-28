National Emergency Co-Ordination Group discusses preparations for Storm Jorge

A meeting of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is underway to prepare the country for Storm Jorge.

Winds of 130 kilometres an hour or higher are expected, with status orange wind warnings in place tomorrow for counties in the west, including Kerry.

Kerry County Council is urging the public to contact its emergency line on 066 7183588 to report any issues during the storm; it will be open from 5 o’clock this evening.

There will be a status yellow alert for the rest of the country.

Met Eireann’s Elizabeth Coleman says there’s also some rain due today – raising the risk of flooding in parts of the country: