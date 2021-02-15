National Digital Research Centre supports announced to support Kerry entrepreneurs

Kerry entrepreneurs can benefit from the newly announced National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) supports.

In December, the RDI Hub Kerry, along with three other partners, was awarded the €17 million contract to run the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) for the next five years.

It offers supports including ‘Office Hours’ which help entrepreneurs take their first step through one-to-one slots with NDRC programme managers and leaders; this programme will begin on Friday, February 19th and applications can be submitted at ndrc.ie/office-hours.

Other supports include founder weekends, pre-accelerator and accelerator programmes which offer entrepreneurs the chance to develop their idea with mentors, validate their it with customers and structure their idea for investment.

Further information on these supports is available on the Radio Kerry website.