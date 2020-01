It’s National Cup semi-final day in Cork for 2 Kerry sides.

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland tip-off at 2 against Portlaoise Panthers in the the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One Cup, at Parochial Hall.

Mary’s coach Liam Culloty https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/satculloty.mp3

At 4 in Neptune Stadium Garvey’s Tralee Warriors face DBS Eanna in the semi-final of the Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup.