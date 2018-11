Having won Pool 2 of the Women’s U18 National Cup Qualifying Tournament, St.Mary’s Castleisland will play their semi final at 11.30 today, against Tullamore.

Men’s U18 National Cup Qualifying Tournament

Tralee Imperials 51 Midlands Kestrels 39

Imperials play their Pool 4 semi-final at 9.30 against Ballincollig.