Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney will aim to make the most of home advantage this evening in the Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup.

They go up against Limerick Celtics at 7 o’clock.

Tomorrow, 2 Kerry sides go in search of semi-final spots in the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup.





Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are away to Belfast Star from 2:30.

An hour later Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCC Demons.