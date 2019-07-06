The National Children’s Hospital’s main contractor has no current contracts in Kerry.

BAM Ireland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Royal BAM Group which is based in the Netherlands, is the main contractor on the hospital project in St James’ in Dublin.

BAM Ireland completed two projects in Kerry since the year 2000: the N22/N69 Tralee Bypass and the N21 Castleisland Bypass.

Kerry County Council says BAM does not have any contracts for works in the county.

The local authority did say BAM is entitled to tender for any contracts advertised by Kerry County Council, as provided for under public procurement provisions.