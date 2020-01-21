National Basketball Honours For Mercy Mouthawk Tralee

Mercy Mouthawk Tralee have won the All Ireland Schools U19A Boys Cup Final.

They defeated fellow Kerry side St Patrick’s Castleisland 81-64 in the decider.

Padraig Harnett reports

Mounthawk coach John Dowling

