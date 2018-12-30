Nancy Moynihan, The Bungalow, Shinnagh, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Sunday evening (Dec.30th), from 6pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec.31st), in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Knocknagree Cemetery.

