Nancy Curtin (nee Lane), Ballycommane, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11th 2021 at University Hospital Limerick.

Nancy, wife of the late Billy, is very sadly missed by her brothers Joe and Jack, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Nancy’s home on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. on route to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

