Nancy Brosnan née McAuliffe, Lacca East, Kilmorna, Listowel and formerly Knocknagoshel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Listowel for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel

