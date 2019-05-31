NAMA has concluded its work in Kerry.

The National Asset Management Agency was established in 2009 as one of a number of initiatives taken by the government to address the Irish banking crisis by taking on properties and debt.

NAMA paid over €31 billion for the debts held by Irish banks and began managing them, collecting repayments from the developers or seizing the property.

When the market began to recover four years ago, it started to sell the loans to other investors, allowing it to get the state’s money back.

NAMA sold 50 properties in 2014 in Kerry, 202 in 2015 and only a single property in 2016.

However, the state agency did not sell any property in the county in both 2017 and 2018.

A spokesperson says there are no remaining residential units in the NAMA portfolio in Kerry, with the exception of some homes that are now being used for social housing.

There is no set date for the agency to be wound up nationally.