Nagle & Breen For Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally

Paul Nagle will return to rally action on next month’s Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally.

The Killarney man will team up with Waterford’s Craig Breen, his former Citroen World Rally Team teammate, and the pair will share Breen’s newly acquired MG Metro 6R4.

It will mark Nagle’s first run in such an iconic Group B rally but it remains to be seen if the crew will actually compete on the event or do zero car duties at the head of the field.





The pair previously worked together during the 2013 European Rally Championship season when they scored several top-three results, including second on the famous Ypres Rally in Belgium at the wheel of a Peugeot 207. A year earlier they contested selected World Championship rounds in a Ford Fiesta and European rounds in another Peugeot.

The Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally takes place on December 1st and will feature a dedicated spectator stage near Kilcummin village.