Nagle & Breen Perform Well In WRC Sweden Warm-Up

Killarney’s Paul Nagle and Waterford’s Craig Breen were among the fastest in today’s warm-ups ahead of Round 2 the World Rally Championship this weekend in Sweden.

The pair are part of Hyundai’s World Rally Team for the event and will partner last years world champion Ott Tanak and the winner of round one Thierry Neuville.

There is also a Kerry co driver in the Junior section of the WRC with Killarney’s Noel O Sullivan beside Jon Armstrong for this event.

The event will start just after 7:30 tomorrow morning.