Nagle And Breen Look To Impress At Rally GB

Kerry’s Paul Nagle with Craig Breen could be on course for a third outing with the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally Team before the end of the year.

The pair will need to put in a good performance first in this weekend’s Rally GB which begin’s in earnest today.

The event centres on the North and Mid Wales forests with centralised servicing in the holiday resort town of Llandudno (clan-dud-no) on the north Welsh coast.

As in Finland in August, their role on this event is to score manufacturer championship points.

The Kerry/Waterford pairing are chasing a full-time return to the World Rally Championship next year and will be keen to put on a performance in front of all team managers with a view to impressing enough for a call-up next season.