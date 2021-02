Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have a slim advantage in 4th place as they are just about to start the final stage of the WRC Artic Rally Finland.

The pair had a dramatic start to the morning, as a gearbox oil leak led to the Hyundai Mechanics scrambling to have the car ready for today’s final 2 stages.

Welshman Elfyn Evans is closing in on the Irish duo and their lead over him is just 3 seconds.

Estonia’s Ott Tanak still holds the rally lead.