Nagle and Breen In 3rd At Halfway Point In Arctic Rally Finland

Craig Breen and Killarneys Paul Nagle are in 3rd position at the halfway point of the Arctic Rally Finland in round two of the World Rally Championship.

The pair came into the day in second place but slower times in stages 4 and 5 meant they dropped to 3rd overall.

Their Hyundai teammate Ott Tanak is the leader.

The Estonian has a 23 second advantage over Kalle Rovanpera in second.

The Irish duo trail the Finn by just 5 seconds, with 3 stages to run this afternoon.

Craig Breen was disappointed with this morning’s performances.

Ott Tanak is looking forward to resuming this afternoon from the front.