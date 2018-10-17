Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbar Opts For Aussie Rules By Signing For Geelong Cats

Another promising young Kerry footballer is set to make the journey Down Under to ply his skills in the professional ranks with Aussie Rules outfit Geelong Cats.

Stefan Okunbar, who has an All-Ireland winners medal for Kerry at Minor level, has signed for the AFL Club on a two-year rookie contract.

His former county team-mate, Mark O’Connor from Dingle, is already contracted to the Melbourne club.





The Na Gaeil Senior Team Manager, Donie Rooney, says he has mixed emotions in relation to Stefan’s decision.

Stefan Okunbar was a member of this year’s Kerry under-20 side this year where he had transitioned from midfield to full-back, and was viewed as a prospect for the Kingdom’s senior side in that position.

Kerry Under 20s manager, Jack O’Connor, says he’s not surprised that Stefan is switching to Aussie Rules.