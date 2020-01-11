Na Gaeil Into AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final

Na Gaeil are through to the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final.

In the last four they defeated Kilmaine of Mayo in Cusack Park, Ennis after extra-time; 0-13 to 1-9.

It was 2 points all after just 5 minutes. Na Gaeil nudged in front before a 13th minute goal put them 2 down at 1-2 to 0-3. Na Gaeil were three down at the 19 minute mark; 1-3 to 0-3. Na Gaeil fought back and were level 3 minutes form the break at 0-6 to 1-1. That was how it stood at the break.

Na Gaeil had the first 3 points of the second half to go 3 clear by the 41 minute mark. However, Kilmaine then hit 3 without reply to make it 0-9 to 1-6 with 10 minutes to go. Again Na Gaeil went in front, this time by 2. Kilmaine scored twice in added on time to force extra-time on a final scoreline of 0-11 to 1-8.

Scores were at a premium in extra-time. A Dan Goggin point put Na Gaeil ahead and they doubled the advantage to 0-13 to 1-8. That’s how it stood at the end of the first extra period. The only other score in extra time was a Kilmaine point early in the second half as Na Gaeil booked their place at Croke Park.