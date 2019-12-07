Na Gaeil Bid For Munster Junior Glory Tomorrow

By
radiokerrysport
-

Na Gaeil go in search of an AIB Munster Junior Championship tomorrow.

They take on CJ Kickhams Mullinahone in the final.

Na Gaeil Manager is Donal Rooney.

Sean O Meara is CJ Kickhams Mullinahone selector

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR