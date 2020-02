Jerome Stack is to lead Na Gaeil into this year’s Intermediate Club Championship after being appointed as the new Manager of the Tralee club.

The Listowel man will replace Donie Rooney who stepped down after Na Gaeil won the All Ireland Junior Club title last month.

Na Gaeil will play in Division 2 this year, after their first season in Division 1 of the County Football League last year didn’t match the success that was achieved at provincial and national championship level.