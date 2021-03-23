N86 Tralee-Dingle Road to benefit from €3.6m in funding this year

The N86 Tralee-Dingle Road will benefit from substantial funding this year.

Members of the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District received information on the areas’ planned roadworks programme for the year at the recent monthly meeting.

Kerry County Council has been allocated just under €28 million from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for projects countywide.

In the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne areas, the N86 Tralee to Dingle road will receive the greatest amount, with €3.6 million going towards improving the main road through the Dingle Peninsula.

€470,000 will be given for safety improvement works countywide, which includes an allocation of €60,000 for the second phase of the Boolteens Village scheme.

Just over quarter of a million will be given for a pavement overlay on the former N21 at Bawnluskaha, Castleisland under funding for former national roads.

The N70 Milltown-Castlemaine road will get €200,000.

MD manager John Breen says the 2021 roads programme will be monitored, keeping in mind COVID-19 restrictions and the expected increase in people staycationing in Kerry this summer.