The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road has fully reopened, following repair works on a burst water main.

The road was flooded earlier today due to the burst pipe; this also caused severe damage to the road structure.

Kerry County Council staff had been on site since early this morning and, along with gardaí, they diverted traffic around the village of Farranfore.

The council confirmed in the past few minutes that the road has fully reopened.