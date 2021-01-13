N22 reopens following fatal crash

The N22 between Killarney and Farranfore has reopened following a fatal crash.

Around quarter past 4 yesterday afternoon, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a two-car head-on collision on the N22 Tralee to Killarney road at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross.

A woman in her 80s in one of the cars was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time later.

The driver and a second passenger in the same car were brought by ambulance to UHK.

The driver, and sole occupant of the second car was also brought to hospital.

Their injuries are understood to be serious.

Gardai in Killarney are appealing for witness and those with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact them.