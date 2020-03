The Farranfore to Killarney N22 road has been closed as a result of a serious two car collision at Brennan’s Glen.

The incident happened this afternoon between Dunraine and Farranfore.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the route after a two car collision.

Vehicles are being diverted at Lawlor’s Cross towards Firies, beyond Farranfore.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, are attending the scene.