The N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road is closed due to a serious crash.

Emergency services are at the scene at Dooneen.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area and use other routes.

Diversions are in place via Meenleitrim, Headley’s Bridge and Knocknagoshel.

It’s believed a number of vehicles are involved in the collision near Castleisland.