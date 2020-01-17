Mystery Hotel Reveal – January 17th, 2020

Over 3,300 people made contact and stated they wanted to get involved when they heard a mysterious ad on Radio Kerry. The ad stated that a luxury hotel in the county was looking for individuals and families, to be their guests free of charge, if they would review facilities. All was revealed on Kerry Today this morning.
27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.Data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows there are...
Regional air ambulance reduced to five-day service to keep flying
An air ambulance covering Kerry has been reduced to a five-day service.The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) led Air Ambulance, which operates from Rathcoole...
Kerry train passengers subject to delays this afternoon
Kerry passengers travelling on a Dublin bound train were subject to delays this afternoon.The 2:25pm Cork service failed, so another one had to be...
Operation Transformation Walks – January 16th, 2020
There are two Operation Transformation walks taking place in Kerry this Saturday; one in Tralee & one in Listowel. Jimmy Deenihan is Chair of...
Nutritional Advice | January – January 16th, 2020
This month Anne Darcy talks about a healthy gut, a healthy brain and how to improve your long term memory.
Ask the Podiatrist | January – January 16th, 2020
Annemaire Horgan answers your podiatry related queries.