My Moment, My Song

Is there a particular piece of music you attach to a special sporting event in your life?

“We are the champions” and “Simply the best” are more often than not wheeled out when a trophy is won.

In Croke Park “The Rose Of Tralee” gets an airing every time a Kerry team wins an All-Ireland!

We’d like to hear what song it is that takes you back to whatever glorious occasion you may now be thinking of.

To get us underway in that regard, Liz Galwey of St.Mary’s basketball club in Castleisland shares her moment and song with us: