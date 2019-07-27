Must Win Tie For Kerry Ladies Football Team Tomorrow

SportUncategorised Must Win Tie For Kerry Ladies Football Team TomorrowBy radiokerrysport - 27th July 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet It’s must win for Kerry tomorrow in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.They host Westmeath from 2 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.Kerry manager Donal O’Doherty https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DODoherty.mp3 Kerry captain Amanda Brosnan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ABrosnan.mp3Sean Finnegan is Westmeath manager https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Westmeathmanager.mp3