It’s must win for Kerry this afternoon in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

They host Westmeath from 2 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kerry manager Donal O’Doherty https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DODoherty.mp3

Kerry captain Amanda Brosnan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ABrosnan.mp3