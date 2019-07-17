Murt Taylor, Colbert Street, Athea, Co. Limerick.





reposing at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Thursday from 6.30 to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Team, Milford.

